Pope Francis ‘still unwell’ after cancelling trip to Cop28

Aide takes charge of weekly audience after Vatican says ‘flu-like condition’ will prevent pontiff making historic visit to climate talks

Lorenzo Tondo

Pope Francis has said that he is “still not well”, and entrusted one of his aides to read a prepared speech in his place at the weekly general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday.

“I’m still not well with this gripe [flu],” he told those gathered in the Paul VI Hall, adding: “I have a bad voice.”

On Tuesday, on the advice of doctors concerned about his recent flu-like symptoms, the Vatican cancelled Francis’s trip to Dubai for the Cop28climate talks.

The 86-year-old, who has made protecting the environment a cornerstone of his 10-year papacy, had planned to become the first pontiff to attend the annual event since they began in 1995.

On Saturday, he cancelled events because of what the Vatican called “light flu symptoms”. It said that a CT scan had ruled out “risks of pulmonary complications”. The pope was forced to recite the traditional Angelus prayer on Sunday from his residence rather than overlooking Saint Peter’s Square.

On Tuesday, the Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said in a statement: “Although the Holy Father’s general clinical picture has improved with regard to his flu-like condition and inflammation of the respiratory tract, doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai.

“Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request with great regret and the trip is therefore cancelled.”

Bruni – who hours earlier had told a briefing that the pope would be attending – added that Francis still wished to be part of discussions in Dubai, without specifying how. He had initially said the pope would lead his weekly audience on Wednesday morning as planned.

Before Francis came on stage for the weekly audience, he met players from Celtic, the Scottish Premiership football team, which has strong Catholic traditions. “Excuse me, but with this cold I cannot speak much, but I am better than yesterday,’’ Francis told team members.

Although a priest read his remarks, at the end of the audience the pope praised the “beauty of playing together”. Francis, an avid football fan from Argentina, told the players that he would greet them individually.

“It doesn’t matter if we have won or haven’t won,” he told the team, which was eliminated on Tuesday night from the Champions League after losing 2-0 to Rome-based Lazio.

The pope, who is an avid football fan, meeting players from Celtic on Wednesday. He praised the ‘beauty of playing together’. Photograph: Vatican Media/AFP/Getty Images

Francis has a long history of health problems. He underwent surgery in June to repair an abdominal hernia and spent nine days in hospital. In June 2021 he had a colon operation, and since May last year he has frequently been seen using a wheelchair or a walking stick as a result of a knee ailment.

The pope has also had sciatica, causing back, hip and leg pain. A flare-up caused him to to miss the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services in December 2020, the first time health problems had caused him to be absent from major religious events.

Francis had part of one lung removed in his early 20s while training to be a priest in Argentina.

He has often alluded to the possibility of resigning if bad health prevented him from doing his job. His predecessor, Benedict XVI, set a precedent for papal resignations and Francis has said they should become the norm. In an interview with Swiss Radio in early March, he said: “I could quit if I wasn’t lucid.”

Early in November, Francis, again citing poor health, declined to read a prepared speech at a meeting with European rabbis, and a Vatican spokesperson said he had had a “bit of a cold”.

A visibly fatigued and breathless Francis told the rabbis during the audience in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace that he was very happy to receive them, but added: “I’m not feeling well and so I prefer not to read the speech but give it to you, so you can take it with you.”

With Francis’s withdrawal from the Cop28, which begins on Thursday, the conference will lose a high-profile advocate of the environment, a moral authority on the global stage whose words, some believe, could nudge governments to take concrete action.

The leader of 1.3 billion Catholics, more than half of whom live in the developing world, Francis has long highlighted the link between the climate crisis and poverty, with the world’s most marginalised people paying the highest price for global heating.

In Dubai, the pope was expected to use the platform to castigate countries for a lack of action on the climate crisis, and seek to persuade them to dramatically cut their greenhouse gas emissions. He was also expected to play a role in rebuilding trust between climate-vulnerable nations and rich, consumerist polluters.

Francis’s address to world leaders at Cop28 would have come just weeks after he published a text in October warning that the world was “collapsing”and near the “breaking point” because of global heating.

That warning – which expressed frustration at inadequate responses by governments to the climate crisis – was a follow-up to his seminal 2015 thesis on the environment, Laudato Si (Praise Be to You), a passionate critique of human-made climate change and its repercussions across the globe, which cited scientific evidence. It is thought to have helped contribute to a breakthrough in talks in Paris a few months later, when countries committed to limit global heating to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, and preferably the safer 1.5C limit.

Francis wrote in October that the Cop28 talks could “represent a change of direction” if participants were to make binding agreements on changing from fossil fuels to clean energy sources such as wind and solar.

Besides addressing world leaders, Francis was expected to inaugurate the first faith pavilion at a Cop, in a sign of the growing engagement of religion in climate issues.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/nov/29/pope-francis-cancels-cop28-meeting-visit-climate-crisis-why-flu-illness