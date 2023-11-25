‘Matendaran: The revelation of the photographic treasury’ exhibition opens in Yerevan

An exclusive exhibition “Matendaran: Revelation of a Photographic Treasury” opened at the Matendaran Research Institute.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Alfred Kocharyan and Daniel Danielyan.

As the ministry reported, Deputy Minister Alfred Kocharyan congratulated on the opening of the exhibition.

“It’s especially nice that the event is taking place with inter-museum cooperation. The ministry is always ready to support any idea that contributes to the development of the industry,” he emphasized.

The photographs represent samples found from various collections of the Matenadaran, which are of particular importance from a historical, art-historical and ethnographic point of view.

“This is the first time our photo collections have been compiled with such a scientific approach. I am glad that with this exhibition we have the opportunity to enrich the content of Matenadaran,” Director Arayik Khzmalyan said.

The photographs depict historical and cultural monuments of both Eastern and Western Armenia, life and everyday activities, portraits of famous Armenians, ethnographic materials, etc.

Thanks to modern technologies, photographs received a new breath and life.

