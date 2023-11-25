Edward Militonyan re-elected to lead Writers’ Union of Armenia

Edward Militonyan was unanimously re-elected chairman of the Writers’ Union of Armenia for a third term at its 20th Congress on Saturday.

All 520 members of the Writers’ Union in attendance of the meeting voted for Militonyan, who was the only candidate, it said in a statement.

Over 100 writers abroad voted online to back his candidacy.

Edward Militonyan was first elected head of the Writers’ Union in 2013 and re-elected in 2018.

