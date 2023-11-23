Three nuns receive English recognition for their fight against human trafficking

(ZENIT News / London, 11.23.2023).- On 31 October 2023 in London, Farringdon, the Rt. Hon. Theresa May MP and Sir Mo Farah drew global attention to the exceptional contribution of Catholic sisters to the anti-trafficking movement, at the inaugural Sisters Anti-Trafficking Awards.

MC’d by broadcaster, journalist and writer, Adrian Chiles, the event honoured three sisters:

Sr Seli Thomas SMI from India,

Sr Patricia Ebegbulem SSL from Nigeria and

Sr Francoise Jiranonda SPC from Thailand

Who have demonstrated courage, creativity, collaboration and achievement in the protection of their communities from human trafficking.

All three sisters are highly-experienced, accomplished anti-slavery advocates.

Sr Patricia Ebegbulem SSL from Nigeria won the Human Dignity Award, for lifetime achievement in addressing exploitation.

Sr Patricia’s contribution includes establishing and running a shelter for victims of human trafficking, organising support services for returning survivors of sex trafficking. She runs mass awareness programmes across high-risk rural areas and schools, and is a national leader on the issue of trafficking.

Sr Seli Thomas SMI from India won the Common Good Award, for courage and creativity in addressing exploitation.

Sr Seli aims to prevent young people being exploited by reaching out to the children of the brothel district, as well as running awareness camps and training women. She provides free legal aid, and conducts seminars and workshops for the villages, school teachers, and students on safe migration and human trafficking. She has helped rescue exploited girls and prosecute traffickers.

Sr Francoise Jiranonda SPC from Thailand won the Servant Leadership Award, for excellence in network building.

Sr Francoise has opened two schools, which protect vulnerable young Thai women from sex trade. Sr Francoise’s operations teach young women vocational skills for free after high school, and raise awareness. She was the Director of Talitha Kum Thailand, who were recognised by the Thai Government for their prevention and advocacy work.

