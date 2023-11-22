Russia says Armenia’s decision to skip CSTO events doesn’t meet national interests

Yerevan’s decision to skip the events of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Minsk from November 22-23 does not meet the interests of the Armenian people, TASS quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday.

“The decision of the Armenian leadership not to participate in the joint session of the abovementioned organizations, we are talking about the formats of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, the Committee of Security Councils Secretaries on November 22 and the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on November 23, is certainly regrettable. We do not believe that it meets the long-term interests of the Armenian people and will contribute to the strengthening of security and stability of this friendly country,” she said at a news conference.

Zakharova said Armenia is not going to stymie the work of the CSTO’s statutory bodies or prevent the approval of documents that have already been agreed.

“This essentially leaves the door open for Yerevan and allows it to join the work in the future, and we hope that Armenian allies will use this opportunity in the not too distant future,” she added.

Panorama.AM