Ecumenical Patriarch: The Great Church is and remains Great always in its humility

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the occasion of the Feast of the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the temple, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, presided over the Divine Liturgy at his celebrating Cathedral, at the Community of Stavrodromi.

Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Elder Metropolitan Demetrios of Princes Islands, Eirinaios of Myriophytos and Peristasis, Theoleptos of Iconium, Theoktistos of Fokida, Maximos of Selyvria, Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies, and Bartholomew of Polyana and Kilkis concelebrated the Divine Liturgy with the Ecumenical Patriarch.

The Divine Word was proclaimed by Archimandrite Nathaniel, Abbot of the Holy Monastery of Iviron on Mount Athos.

Metropolitans Chrysostomos of Myra, Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, Bishops Benjamin of Tralles, Iakovos of Claudioupolis and Paisios of Xanthoupolis, clergymen, monks and nuns, Archons of the Ecumenical Throne, Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, Christos Karagiannis, Vice-Rector of the University of Athens, and Emmanouil Karageorgoudis, new Dean of the Theological School of the same University, Professors, and students of the Zografeio Lyceum under its Director Ioannis Demirtzoglou, as well as a group of old graduates of this historic educational institution of the Diaspora, and many believers from Constantinople and pilgrims from abroad attended the service.

During the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch ordained the subdeacon Georgios Doxastakis, from Crete to the rank of Deacon, to whom he gave the name Anatolios.

In his speech, before the ordination of the new clergyman, who joined the Patriarchal Court, the Ecumenical Patriarch addressed him with paternal advice and exhortations.

“Today, when the Virgin Mary enters the Church, you also become a member of the clergy of the Patriarchal Court of the Phanar.

You enter the mystery of the Great Church, which is not described but experienced. This mystery, which they experienced, and in which they glorified, generations of generations, in which giants of the Mother Church, Gregory and Chrysostom, and Photians and Gennadians emerged, honoring and glorifying the heavenly name of the Mother of the Church.

You are welcomed by the Abbot of the great Monastery of Orthodoxy, our Ecumenical Patriarchate, and embraced by your elder brothers, priests, and deacons, who preceded you and are already experiencing this living mystery. Together you will envision the future of the Great Church, you will study and be inspired by its long and adventurous history, its mercy and martyrdom, its testimony and its ministry for centuries, many near and far, you will be exemplified by the heroic struggles of those before us and you will also write, ascending the ranks of your priestly ministry, a page of glory for our Church.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch stressed: Be a bright beacon for navigators and not a shadow, not a darkness. Pour out the light of Christ around you, always with modesty and humility, with a loving disposition and a flattened heart. Without becoming a prisoner or predator of the axioms, which when they come are certainly welcome, they are not those that give value and contentment to man, but conversely man to them.

Let us never forget that the Great Church is and remains Great always in its humility.

After the Dismissal, the Patriarch was addressed by Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies, Hierarchical Head of the Community of Stavrodromi, and Georgios Papaliaris, Chairman of the Ephorate Committee. In his reply, the Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated all the employees of the Community for their multidimensional work.

A reception was then held at which the new deacon Anatolios made his ordination speech, expressing his infinite gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch for joining the clergy of the Patriarchal Court.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times