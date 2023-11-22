Ecumenical Patriarch embarked on a journey to Italy

Today, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in the morning, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew embarked on a journey to Naples, Italy, where he is set to receive an esteemed distinction: the Honorary Doctorate from the Pontifical School of Southern Italy in a prestigious ceremony. Additionally, he will deliver the keynote address at the Conference on “The Liturgy: A Point of Unity in the Synodal Church.”

Accompanying the Ecumenical Patriarch are Metropolitan Polycarp of Italy, along with his assistant Bishop Georgios of Krateia. The Deputy Secretary of the Holy Synod, Bosporios, and Archimandrite Kaisarios Chronis, entrusted with overseeing the Archives, also joined them.

Notably, the Roman Catholic Bishop Massimiliano Palinuro is accompanying the Ecumenical Patriarch on this significant journey, during which they plan to visit the Bishop’s birthplace.

Orthodox Times