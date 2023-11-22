Catholicos Aram I makes Pontifical Visits to Eastern Region Communities

Over the course of the past two weeks, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I has been traveling and visiting parishes, communities and organizational leaders in Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

On Sunday, November 19, Catholicos Aram I presided over the Divine Liturgy at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral in New York, conducted by the Prelate of the Western Prelacy, H.G. Bishop Torkom Donoyan. Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy, H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian and Bishop Donoyan delivered heartfelt speeches, which were followed by the pontifical message from His Holiness. In his message, Catholicos Aram focused on the family, describing it as a small church, homeland and school for Armenians.

Throughout his visits, His Holiness has spread messages of love and unity, with a focus on the church and family, emphasizing that the church is a community founded on love. He has also underscored the need to preserve Armenian traditions and engage in Armenian life through the church and organizations.

In addition to the churches, Catholicos Aram paid a visit to the Hovnanian School in New Jersey. He was welcomed by the principal, teachers, parents and students, who presented a program for His Holiness. In his address, Catholicos Aram highlighted the crucial role of Armenian schools in Armenian life and the unique and special role assigned to Armenian schools in preserving the Armenian identity.

Catholicos Aram’s travel to the region is the first of a planned two-part visit, and the second is scheduled for the fall of 2024. The Armenian Weekly will have comprehensive coverage of this year’s pontifical visit forthcoming.

Armenian Weekly