Azerbaijan security service considers arrested Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan ‘participant of the Khojaly Genocide’

The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan has considered Rashid Beglaryan, an Armenian resident of Nagorno-Karabakh who was captured by Azerbaijanis this summer, to be a participant in the “Khojaly Genocide” actually carried out by the Azerbaijanis themselves.

The SSS of Azerbaijan has considered Beglaryan a “participant in the Khojaly Genocide” in February 1992, Azerbaijani media report.

It is easy to imagine that an Armenian in Azerbaijani captivity can give any testimony and confess anything. For a long time, Beglaryan was not allowed to be visited by International Committee of the Red Cross representatives, and the information about the charge against him has been made public more than half a year after his arrest.

https://news.am/eng/news/793369.html