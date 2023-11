Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan wins gold at IWF World Junior Championships

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian weightlifter Gor Sahakyan has won gold at the IWF World Junior Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Sahakyan was named champion in the men’s 67kg category with a total result of 305kg (140kg snatch and 165kg clean and jerk).

Sahakyan’s win is Armenia’s second gold at the IWF World Junior Championships 2023 after Alexandra Grigoryan was named champion in the women’s 55kg category.

