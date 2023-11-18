ANC strongly supports Jerusalem Armenians in protecting their millennia-old rights

The Armenian National Committee–International strongly supports the Armenian community of Jerusalem and the Armenian Patriarchate in protecting their millennia-old rights regarding the “Armenian Gardens”, known as the “Cows’ Garden”. Below is a statement released by the ANC International on Friday.

“The threats against the land known as “Cows’ Garden” in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem has entered a new phase, which, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has characterized as “the gravest existential threat” in its 16-century-old history.

Compounding the challenges presented by a fraudulent and illegal contract, is the threat and use of force by the proxies of the other contracting party and police against the rightful owners of this property. The Armenian community of Jerusalem and the Armenian Patriarchate are resisting any resolution of this issue by force.

The Armenian National Committee–International, working in concert with the global network of Armenian National Committees, strongly supports the Armenian community of Jerusalem and the Armenian Patriarchate in protecting their millennia-old rights.

The settlement of this matter must be made exclusively on the basis of local and international laws, without the threat or use of force.

The rights of Armenians in Jerusalem are a matter of concern to all Armenians, hence a threat to the Armenians of Jerusalem represents a threat against all Armenians and will be dealt with accordingly.”

