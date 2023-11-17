Pope Will Meet Separately with Israelis and Palestinians in the Vatican Next Wednesday

Outside the General Audience, the Pope will receive family members of Palestinians suffering from Israel’s invasion of Gaza, and relatives of the Jews kidnapped by Hamas

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 17.11.2023).- On Wednesday morning, November 22, outside the General Audience, Pope Francis will meet separately with a group of relatives of Israelis kidnapped in Gaza and a group of family members of Palestinians suffering from the conflict in Gaza, the Holy See Press Office made it known on Friday, November 17.

The press release stresses that “with these meetings, of an exclusively humanitarian character, the Holy Father wishes to show his spiritual closeness to the suffering of every person because — as he said at the end of the recitation of the Angelus last Sunday –, “every human being, be he Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any other people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in God’s eyes and has the right to live in peace.”

