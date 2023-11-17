His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia visits His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros during his Pontifical visit to the United States of America

On Friday, November 17, 2023, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church visited the Archdiocese Headquarters during his Pontifical visit to the United States of America. In his welcoming remarks, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America expressed gratitude for the close relationship between the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and the Armenian Prelacy, thanking His Holiness Catholicos Aram I for his strong commitment to “ecumenical witness” and “mutual support and encouragement.” His Eminence also shared his prayers for the Armenians suffering in Artsakh and his hopes for a peaceful end to global conflicts. “As People of Faith” Archbishop Elpidophoros said, “we trust in the Lord’s will that His peace will reign upon the earth, even as it is in the Kingdom of Heaven. But we must work diligently toward that end. And until such peace is found, we must minister and serve those whose lives have been torn apart by conflict.”

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I responded with words of gratitude and insisted on the importance of Orthodox unity through honest theological dialogue. He said: “It is a must to restore the broken unity of the Orthodox Churches.” He then continued: “I would like to say my appreciation to His Eminence for receiving me today in a truly Orthodox way with a spirit of true fellowship.”

This day marks the second time His Holiness has visited the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, the first time being on October 3, 1997, during the tenure of His Eminence Archbishop Spyridon.

His Holiness was accompanied by His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy; Very Rev. Sahag Yemishian, Vicar of the Eastern Prelacy; Very Rev. Hovagim Panjarjian, Media Officer of Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia; Very Rev. Sarkis Aprahamian, Staff bearer; Rev. Fr. Nareg Terterian, Pastor, St. Sarkis Church in Queens, NY.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was joined by His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos; V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, V. Rev. Archimandrite Vaseilios Drosos; Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Panagiotis Papazafiropoulos; Rev. Protopresbyter Nicolas Kazarian, Rev. Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris & Mrs. Elaine Allen.

https://www.goarch.org/-/his-holiness-catholicos-aram-i-of-the-holy-see-of-cilicia-visits-his-eminence-archbishop-elpidophoros-during-his-pontifical-visit-to-the-united-states-of-america