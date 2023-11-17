Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2023 to take place on November 23

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2023, titled “For You, Armenia,” is scheduled to be held on November 23. It will be aired on Public TV on the same day at 10:00 p.m., the Fund said on social media.

”Your donations during this event will directly support the Fund’s vital humanitarian programs aimed at addressing the pressing needs of our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Your participation will make a meaningful difference in assisting those affected by the displacement.

You can donate through our online platform at www.himnadram.org/en/donate,” reads the message.

