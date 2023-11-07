Cultivating Change: A Vision for Sustainable Agriculture in Armenia

Amidst the picturesque landscapes of Armenia’s Lori province lies Margahovit, a village teeming with untapped potential. It is here that Goqor Bandikian, born in New Jersey to parents from Yerevan, has embarked on a journey to introduce sustainable agricultural practices that promise to uplift the local community.

Goqor’s connection to his Armenian heritage was deepened in Los Angeles, where he immersed himself in the city’s vibrant Armenian community. But it was his life-changing experience with Birthright Armenia in 2006 that truly anchored his bond to his homeland. Through this initiative, Goqor interned at the Ministry of Finance in Yerevan, an experience that not only fortified his professional acumen but also brought him closer to the Armenian way of life.

With this foundation, Goqor turned his attention to Margahovit. Recognizing the village’s favorable climate and fertile soil, he launched a pilot project in 2016, focusing on the cultivation of kiwi berries. These bite-sized fruits, packed with nutrients, soon found their way to local markets, earning admiration for their taste and quality.

Parallelly, Goqor ventured into the cultivation of shiitake mushrooms, a novelty in Armenia but renowned for their health benefits. Through rigorous research, Goqor’s team has been refining the production process, ensuring that Margahovit’s shiitakes are second to none.

“I envision a cooperative model,” Goqor shares, “where villagers participate in the growth and harvest of these crops. It’s a way to boost their income while fostering community ownership.” With modern techniques and an eye on market demand, Goqor is shaping a sustainable economic blueprint for Margahovit.

But Margahovit’s transformation isn’t just an agricultural success story; it’s a reflection of Goqor’s dedication to Armenia. His endeavors in the village resonate with his larger vision, inspired by his Birthright Armenia experience and the tales of resilience he heard from his parents. In Margahovit, as kiwi berries ripen and shiitake mushrooms emerge, there’s a blossoming of hope, community spirit, and a dream of a thriving Armenia, all fueled by Goqor’s unwavering commitment.

