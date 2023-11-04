German foreign minister offers Azerbaijan support in demining efforts

BAKU, November 4. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has offered support to Azerbaijan in its mine clearance operations, and was hopeful that peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediated by European Council President Charles Michel, would restart soon.

“Three decades of conflict have literally transformed Karabakh and the surrounding areas into a dangerous minefield,” Baerbock said after a meeting with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

The top German diplomat stressed that “people hope for peace throughout the region.”

“This requires willingness to establish new relations for the benefit of all Azerbaijanis and Armenians,” she said, adding that this is the solution to a lasting peace.

She believes that it will meet Azerbaijan’s interests as well.

“Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan are the foundation of any peace talks,” the German foreign minister stated.

Baerbock arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday after traveling to Armenia. Besides talks with Bayramov, the German foreign minister had a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. They touched upon normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan and peace in the South Caucasus.

TASS