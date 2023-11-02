Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan sounds the alarm on Artsakh

Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of Moderna, engages in a conversation with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, highlighting the mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the unjust imprisonment of high ranking officials of the Artsakh government, imposed by genocidal Azerbaijan, the ANCA Eastern Region reports.

“I really hope that international powers do not stand by because all these types of things do is encourage more and more of these types of injustice with impunity and I think we really need to speak up against that,” Afeyan says.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/11/02/Noubar-Afeyan-Artsakh/2920401