More measles cases confirmed in Armenia

The number of confirmed measles cases has reached 475 in Armenia.

Four more cases were recorded over the past five days.

Two measles patients are currently hospitalized, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday..

As many as 302 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

332 of the virus cases have been reported among children, according to the health authorities.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/10/31/measles-Armenia/2919373