Ecumenical Patriarch at the centenary celebrations of the Turkish Republic

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by Bishop Benjamin of Traleon, travelled to Ankara on Sunday morning, October 29, 2023, and attended the reception at the Presidential Palace to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of democracy in Turkey.

The other religious leaders were also present, as always, most diplomats of foreign countries and many other officials.

In the early afternoon the Patriarch and other representatives of faiths and religions, ministers and other officials travelled with the Head of State Mr Erdogan in the Presidential aircraft to Constantinople.

From the airport they were driven to the Sultan’s Pavilion Vahdettin Köşkü, on the east side of the Bosphorus, where they attended a rich festive programme, listened to the President’s speech and attended a dinner in a small circle.

The impressive events came to an end at 8:30 p.m.

