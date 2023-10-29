Baroness Cox on Artsakh: ‘No nation should put oil before humanitarian concerns’

Baroness Caroline Cox, founder of the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) and Crossbench Peer in the UK House of Lords, has talked about the situation on the ground in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and its recent military offensive in an interview to JURIST.

“The possibility of the word genocide has been used because [if] the Armenians are not able to get out … then it could turn into a potential genocide, and that’s deeply worrying,” she said.

Following Artsakh’s announcement that it will dissolve by January 1, 2024, JURIST reached out to Baroness Cox for a follow-up comment. She replied: “Although Artsakh is recognized as part of Azerbaijan by the international community, its commitment to its Armenian and Christian traditions has been widely recognized, and the enforced ethnic cleansing of the Armenians who have lived there for centuries has been designated a “war crime.” There must be no impunity for these brutal policies and the perpetrators must be held to account.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/10/28/Baroness-Cox/2918399