Lavrov, Bayramov call for more effort to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov confirmed in their phone conversation that it was necessary to step up efforts in order to get relations between Baku and Yerevan back to normal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“They confirmed the need to boost efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on the package of trilateral agreements adopted at the highest level in 2020-2022, including the drafting of a peace treaty, the unblocking of transport communications and the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the two top diplomats had also touched upon pressing bilateral, regional and international issues.

TASS