Armenian chess players improve their ratings at World Cadet Championships

The Armenian Chess Federation has summed up the results of Armenian chess players at the World Cadet U8, U10, U12 Championships 2023 held in Egypt on October 14-27.

In the Open 12 tournament, Vache Kocharyan and Arman Harutyunyan scored 7.5 points out of 11, taking 8th and 9th places, respectively. Beniamin Gasparyan also participated in this age group and scored 5.5 points. Arman improved his rating by 151 points, Beniamin – by 100 points.

In the Open 10 tournament, Davit Stepanyan scored 7.5 points and took 9th place. Davit improved his rating by 86 points. Movses Militonyan also participated in this age group and scored 6 points. Movses improved his rating by 52 points.

In the Open 8 tournament, Davit Melkonyan scored 6.5 points and improved his rating by 150 points. Armen Vardanyan and Ashot Avetisyan also participated in this age group. Armen scored 6 points. Ashot scored 5 points and improved his rating by 51 points.

In the Girls 12 tournament, Ani Nahapetyan scored 5.5 points.

In the Girls 10 tournament, Nare Isakhanyan scored 5.5 points. Angelina Asatryan also participated in this age group and scored 5 points.

In the Girls 8 tournament, Sofia Baghramyan scored 6 points.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/10/28/World-Cadet-Championships/2918116