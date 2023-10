Armenian boxer crowned winner of IBA Champions’ Night

Armenian boxer Davit Azizyan has celebrated a victory at the IBA Champions’ Night hosted by Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday.

Azizyan defeated his Tajik rival Abubakr Murodzoda in a six-round bout, Armenia’s Boxing Federation reported.

It was the Armenian boxer’s second professional format fight.

