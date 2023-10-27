‘We remember and demand’: Canadian FM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has posted a tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims following her visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial along with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

“In 1915, over 1.5 million Armenians were killed during the Armenian Genocide,” she wrote on X on Thursday, sharing photos of the visit.

“Here in Yerevan, we continue to honour the memories of those lost and commit ourselves to never forgetting this dark episode of our history. Հիշում ենք եւ պահանջում [We remember and demand],” the minister added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/10/27/Canadian-FM/2917555