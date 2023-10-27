‘Leaving home was the only option available’ for Karabakh Armenians, CoE’s Mijatović says

“Human rights violations have again marked the last chapter of the long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in and around the Karabakh region. Full respect for human rights of all and strict adherence to relevant international standards should be now placed at the centre of the path towards reconciliation and durable peace between the two countries”, said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, at the end of her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, which took place from 16 to 23 October 2023, CoE reported.

The visit was prompted by the mass displacement of over 100’600 Karabakh Armenians who fled to Armenia in only a few days at the end of September. It followed Azerbaijan’s military action on 19 and 20 September, its subsequent full control over the region and the prolonged disruption in the movement of people and access to essential goods, services and energy supplies experienced by Karabakh Armenians as a result of a nine-month blocking of the road along the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. “They found themselves abandoned, without any reliable security or protection guarantees by any party. For them, leaving home was the only option available”, said the Commissioner.

During the visit to Armenia, the Commissioner had meetings with the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, the Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Khachatryan, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Vache Terteryan, the Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Armen Ghazaryan, and the President of the Investigative Committee, Argishti Kyaramyan. The Commissioner also met with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Anahit Manasyan. She visited shelters for displaced persons in the cities of Aghavnadzor and Tsaghkadzor in the Kotayk province, where she spoke with Karabakh Armenians, including families, older persons, people with disabilities and other vulnerable persons. The Commissioner had also meetings with representatives of international organisations and civil society.

The Commissioner welcomed again the efforts made by the Armenian authorities to assist all those in need in the immediate term with the support of UNHCR, other UN agencies and civil society. She calls on Council of Europe member states to provide full support to ensure the sustainability of the necessary assistance to respond to the needs of the persons recently displaced to Armenia, especially in relation to their medium and long-term situation. Particular attention in this respect needs to be paid to the needs of vulnerable groups.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/10/27/Karabakh-CoE/2917642