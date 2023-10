Armenia’s Mezhlum, Mezhlumyan wins bronze at U23 World Championships

Armenian wrestler Mezhlum Mezhlumyan has bagged a bronze medal at the U23 World Championships being held in Tirana, Albania, the sports ministry said.

Mezhlumyan steamrolled Ivan Hramyka 11-0 in the 61kg bronze medal bout on Tuesday.

The World Championships runs until October 29.

Panorama.AM