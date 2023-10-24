Red Cross representatives visit Nagorno-Karabakh ex-officials imprisoned in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross Baku Delegation representatives visited Nagorno-Karabakh former presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former minister of state Ruben Vardanyan, former foreign minister David Babayan, former Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan and former National Assembly speaker Davit Ishkhanyan.

“The visit took place on October 20, within the framework of ICRC standard procedures. The detainees were given an opportunity to contact their relatives,” Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.

“During October, the ICRC representatives once again visited all previously arrested Armenians in Azerbaijan. Visits will be continuous,” added Amatuni.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1122715/