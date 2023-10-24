Iranian Foreign Minister asks Lavrov to prevent adoption of anti-Palestinian UN resolution

“We believe that the presence of foreign forces in the region will not only not solve the problem, but and will significantly complicate the situation,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said

DUBAI, October 24. /TASS/. Tehran hopes that Baku and Yerevan will be able to conclude a peace treaty after Azerbaijan restores sovereignty over its territory, and also opposes the presence of foreign forces in the South Caucasus, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a ministerial meeting of the consultative regional platform “3+3”.

“We believe that the presence of foreign forces in the region will not only not solve the problem, but and will significantly complicate the situation,” the minister was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency

The first meeting of the “3+3” format at the level of foreign ministers is held in Tehran, with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia, and Turkey’s foreign ministers in attendance. The Georgian delegation refused to attend the meeting.

TASS