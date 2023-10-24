Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers meet informally at 3+3 consultations in Tehran

YEREVAN, October 24. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, held an informal meeting on the sidelines of the 3+3 consultations in Tehran, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan told TASS.

“Mirzoyan and Bayramov held an informal meeting, which is common at such events,” she noted.

As originally conceived, the 3+3 consultations were to bring together the three South Caucasus nations (Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia) and the region’s three closest neighboring countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey).

The six-party platform for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus was initiated by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in late 2020. It was later named “3+3.” Russia and Iran welcomed the idea, with Armenia also joining the initiative. Georgia, however, said that it had no plans to participate. On December 10, 2021, Moscow hosted the first meeting of the regional consultative platform that brought together the five countries’ deputy foreign ministers.

TASS