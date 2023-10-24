Armenia PM receives medal awarded by Pope Francis

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the PM’s office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am

Archbishop Bettencourt presented Prime Minister Pashinyan with the Knight Grand Cross Order of Pius IX , one of the highest honors of the Holy See awarded by Pope Francis, in recognition of Pashinyan’s contribution to the strengthening of ties between Armenia and the Holy See.

The premier thanked for this high assessment, and emphasized the interest of the Armenian government to consistently develop ties with the Holy See. Also, Pashinyan wished Archbishop Bettencourt success in his future activities.

https://news.am/eng/news/788660.html