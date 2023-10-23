Lavrov says conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan almost settled

TEHRAN, October 23. /TASS/. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has largely been settled, with certain steps remaining before complete normalization of relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

He made the statement after a meeting of foreign ministers from member countries of the 3+3 format.

“The conflict has largely been resolved. Both sides have agreed that Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, and this was the main unresolved problem,” the minister said. “There are now, of course, practical steps remaining to be made for the full normalization of relations, first of all, the preparation of a peace treaty, the delimitation of borders and the establishment of transport and economic ties without any obstacles, as was agreed at the meetings of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

