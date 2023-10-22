Humanitarian aid to arrive from Argentina for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

On October 21, a special flight with humanitarian aid took off from Buenos Aires to Yerevan for the people who had been forcibly displaced from [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh due to ethnic cleansing orchestrated by Azerbaijan, the Armenian Embassy in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, and Paraguay said on Facebook.

“The flight was organized by the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship and the White Helmets Commission in collaboration with Enrique Piñeyro’s Solidaire Foundation.

The embassy also expresses deep gratitude to the Armenian community of Argentina, all public structures and individuals who, with their patriotic work, made this humanitarian mission a reality,” the statement says.

https://news.am/eng/news/788242.html