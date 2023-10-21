Inappropriate Toronto Demonstration Directed Against Wrong Targets

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

Finally, in the ranks of those responsible are inevitably, in Armenia and Artsakh, the so-called political forces of the day who have assumed the responsibility of the political leadership of the country, which are divided into groups called the government and the opposition. Among all the abovementioned guilty ones, the latter in particular are responsible for the heinous crime of bringing the homeland to the edge of the existential abyss. Facing this deplorable and unbelievable national situation, it is our profound duty, especially in the diaspora, to realize that today there is one supreme sanctity, the Armenians’ independent statehood, that is, the Republic of Armenia with all its symbols, and to disseminate that knowledge. The statehood of Armenia and its symbols are superior to and more sacred than any political movement, party or leader. In the diaspora in particular, those symbols are our national flag, the embassy of the Republic of Armenia and the ambassador of the Republic of Armenia who heads the latter. These three are our supreme sanctities as Armenians and we must stand up for them. That is why, last weekend in Toronto, on the occasion of an important event of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, the demonstration that was made against the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan, preventing her to be present at that initiative for the benefit of the Armenian nation, was completely inappropriate, and even more seriously, fundamentally wrong and reprehensible. This ambassador is known throughout our community for her exceptional characteristics as a skilled diplomat, as a result of her influential interventions in Canadian diplomatic circles, as well as a wholehearted encourager of all important initiatives of our community, without exception. Undoubtedly, we all have justified serious criticisms about the political circles and authorities who have assumed responsibility today in our homeland of Armenia-Artsakh. We also have comments regarding some of the ways the Hayastan All Armenian Fund operates. However, there are right and wrong ways of expressing all this. The demonstration which took place in Toronto was completely inappropriate and wrong. The time and energy wasted there should have been directed against the Azerbaijani and Turkish ambassadors, and even, as Canadians, to the leadership of this country. The Armenian Mirror-Spectator