The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece stands by the Patriarch of Jerusalem

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, with deepest regret, has been following the brutal hostilities that have been taking place in the Middle East for the last thirteen days, which it condemned unequivocally in the communiqué of the Holy Synod of the Hierarchy on October 11, 2023, just four days after their beginning, wishing, among other things, “that God will enlighten the officials to find viable solutions for the coexistence of peoples in peace and justice”.

Sadly, however, last night, one of the targets of the merciless bombardment was the historic St. Porphyrius Monastery in the long-suffering Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of at least 18 innocent victims and the wounding of many more of the hundreds of Christian Orthodox residents of the area who have taken refuge and reside in the facility.

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece expressed once again its fraternal support and love to Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, and Archbishop Alexios of Tiberioupolis, who continue in the midst of the terrible hostilities that have resulted in the loss of life and injury to thousands of civilians, to carry out their sacred duty, which is none other than the ministry of their flock, providing it with spiritual and material assistance, as well as shelter.

The Holy Synod also wishes and prays to God that prudence may prevail on the warring sides and that hostilities and bloodshed may cease as soon as possible.

Orthodox Times