Jewish leader to Pope at Vatican: use your moral strength to free hostages

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 10.19.2023).- In an essential dialogue amid the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the President of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), Ronald S. Lauder, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday, October 19.

During their audience, Lauder appealed to the Pope to continue using his moral authority to urge the safe return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza following Hamas’s attack on the Jewish state. The Pope called for the release of all hostages and expressed concern for their well-being. He had also previously acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense.

“We implore Your Holiness to use your power, to use your influence, to secure the release of these hostages,” Ambassador Lauder addressed the Pontiff. “You may be the only person with the moral authority to do so. I believe that God, in His own way, has brought us here today to ask you to do this on behalf of the entire global Jewish community.”

The meeting dovetailed with the inauguration of the World Jewish Congress’ representative office to the Holy See, marking the establishment of the first-ever liaison office of a Jewish organization on Vatican property and signifying deepening Jewish-Catholic ties. It also comes days after the WJC’s emergency Executive Committee meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, where leaders from more than 40 Jewish communities gathered to develop a unified response plan to bolster support for Israel.

At the office opening event, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, emphasized the profound resonance of the occasion. Parolin reiterated to journalists that the Vatican strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks against Israel. He also emphasized Pope Francis’ call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Amb. Lauder said, “For decades, the World Jewish Congress has tirelessly pursued a deeper bond between world Jewry and the Catholic Church. Our Vatican office’s inauguration crystallizes the unwavering dedication of both the WJC and the Holy See to mend historical rifts and sculpt a future underscored by unity, particularly as Israel counters devastating assaults.”

In a symbolic gesture, Amb. Lauder bestowed upon Pope Francis a seminal document, “Kishreinu” (Hebrew for “Our Bond”). This document encapsulates the intricate historical and cultural tapestry binding Jewish and Catholic communities around the globe. It stands as the WJC’s heartfelt response to the groundbreaking Nostra Aetate Declaration by the Second Vatican Council in 1965, which heralded a modern chapter in relations between the Roman Catholic Church and the Jewish people.

The “Kishreinu” initiative was first introduced to the Vatican in November 2022. At that time, the WJC chose the revered setting of the Holy See for its Executive Committee assembly, a first for any Jewish entity.

On that occasion, Pope Francis extolled the “Kishreinu” initiative, saying, “Our intertwined communities of faith shoulder the sacred duty of weaving a world imbued with brotherhood, challenging inequalities, championing justice and ensuring peace transcends ethereal realms to root firmly in our shared reality.”

