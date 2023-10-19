Airstrikes have struck Orthodox church compound in the city of Gaza

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli airstrike that have struck its church compound in the city of Gaza.

The Patriarchate emphasizes that targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past thirteen days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored.

Despite the evident targeting of the facilities and shelters of the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and other churches – including the Episcopal Church of Jerusalem Hospital, other schools, and social institutions – the Patriarchate, along with the other churches, remain committed to fulfilling its religious and moral duty in providing assistance, support, and refuge to those in need, amidst continuous Israeli demands to evacuate these institutions of civilians and the pressures exerted on the churches in this regard.

The Patriarchate stresses that it will not abandon its religious and humanitarian duty, rooted in its Christian values, to provide all that is necessary in times of war and peace alike.

Israeli forces have targeted an Orthodox church in central Gaza Strip. Medical teams are trying to evacuate the victims from under the rubble of surrounding buildings. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/TeYWRseR6r pic.twitter.com/pxsNMriz68 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 19, 2023

