Books for Artsakh Armenians

A group of Armenian authors and illustrators has united to mobilize the literary community and raise money for forcibly displaced Armenians from Artsakh. The online silent book auction “Books for Artsakh Armenians” is designed to raise money to help with relief efforts aiding forcibly displaced Armenian families.

On September 19, 2023, after a 9-plus month blockade of the region, the authoritarian government of Azerbaijan attacked civilians in Artsakh, and on September 23 it took control of the territory. 120,000 Armenians were subject to ethnic cleansing, as they were forced to flee their native land to avoid massacres. Now, their ancestral homeland of over 3,000 years is completely cleared of its native Armenian population. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe, as an entire indigenous population was forced to leave everything behind – their belongings, homes, land and cultural heritage.

The “Books for Artsakh Armenians” auction will run from October 20-29. All funds raised from the auction will be given directly to the 501c3 nonprofits Armenian Relief Society, All for Armenia, Code 3 Angels or the International Committee of the Red Cross. All four of these vetted organizations have a strong presence working on the ground in Armenia.

We have over 75 contributors (and over 100 items), Armenian and non-Armenian. Some Armenian contributors include: Chris Bohjalian, Nancy Kricorian, Astrid Kamalyan, Anait Semirdzhyan, Taleen Voskuni, Nancy Agabian, Nadine Takvorian, Jennifer Azantian, Maral Sassouni, Olivia Katrandjian, Aram Mrjoian and many more.

You can view the auction items here. https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/113296/auctions/151544

