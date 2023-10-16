190 Armenians being evacuated from Israel to Armenia

A flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan is carrying a total of 190 Armenian citizens and ethnic Armenians, including more than 70 children, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry said earlier that the Armenian government was organizing a special flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan in order to facilitate the voluntary relocation of Armenian citizens, ethnic Armenians and their families to Armenia for security reasons.

The list of persons included in the flight was compiled on the basis of applications submitted to the Armenian Embassy in Israel and the Armenian Foreign Ministry, according to the chronology of the appeals, the presence of children and the principle of not separating the families.

Panorama.AM