Visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to the Metropolitan of Laodicea

On Thursday morning, October 12, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew paid a formal visit to the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Greece, Mr Çağatay Erciyes, who hosted a breakfast in honour of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

He then went to the First Cemetery of Athens where he performed a Trisagion for the late Archbishop Christodoulos of Athens and All Greece and Metropolitan John of Pergamon, immediately afterwards, at his request, visited the grave of the late Sophoula Afentouli, in order to admire the exceptional sculpture depicting her as a “Sleeping Beauty”, created by the leading sculptor late Giannoulis Halepas.

Immediately afterwards, the Patriarch went to the headquarters of the Representation Office of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Athens, where he was received by its Director, Metropolitan Theodoretos of Laodicea, accompanied by his associates.

