U.S. insists on direct dialogue between Yerevan, Baku

The U.S. State Department responded to a request from the Voice of America’s Armenian Service for comment on a POLITICO report saying that Secretary of State Antony Blinken “warned a small group of lawmakers last week that his department is tracking the possibility that Azerbaijan could soon invade Armenia”.

“The United States continues to cooperate with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the highest levels, seeking dignified and lasting peace, where the rights of all are respected. The use of force is unacceptable, and direct dialogue is crucial for the resolution of this long-standing conflict,” the State Department said in its response.

It also noted that the U.S. supports the Armenian government’s efforts to work closely with humanitarian organizations to help the displaced persons from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) find shelter and comfort in Armenia.

“We wish to express our sympathy with the displaced persons, realizing the shock and trauma they are going through, and the uncertainty they are facing,” the State Department said.

Washington added that Baku has a responsibility to protect civilians and ensure humane treatment of all, including those suspected of involvement in hostilities.

Panorama.AM