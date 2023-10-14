Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem: There is yet time to stop the hatred

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem issued a statement on the occasion of the serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In particular, the statement refers to the tragic event saying “Our beloved Holy Land changed dramatically over the past week. We are witnessing a new cycle of violence with an unjustifiable attack against all civilians. Tensions continue to rise and more and more innocent and vulnerable people are paying the ultimate price as the dramatic level of death and destruction in Gaza clearly show.”

At another point, it calls on the State of Israel “to allow humanitarian supplies to enter Gaza so that thousands of innocent civilians may receive medical treatment and basic supplies”.

Finally, it urges all believers around the world “to observe a Day of Prayer and Fasting on Tuesday, October 17, in support of all those who have suffered in this war and of the families reeling from the violence”.

Read the statement below:

https://orthodoxtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/1-1.jpeg

Orthodox Times