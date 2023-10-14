Armenian Foreign Ministry reacts to PACE resolution on Artsakh

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has weighed in on a PACE resolution on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“PACE Resolution & Recommendation on Nagorno-Karabakh addresses dire humanitarian & human rights consequences stemming from forced displacement of Armenian|s from NK & highlights mechanisms in response to serious violation by Azerbaijan of its Statutory & accession commitments,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan wrote on X on Saturday.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday adopted a resolution strongly condemning the military operation launched by the Azerbaijani army in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, as well as Baku’s “clear disregard” for international norms.

Almost the entire Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh had left their ancestral homeland and fled to Armenia “out of a genuine threat of physical extinction, a long-standing policy of hatred in Azerbaijan towards Armenians, and a lack of trust in their future treatment”, PACE pointed out.

The Assembly also said the massive exodus of almost the entire Armenian population from Karabakh had led to “allegations and reasonable suspicion that this can amount to ethnic cleansing”.

Panorama.AM