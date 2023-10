Two Armenian chess players compete at World Junior Rapid & Blitz Championship

The World Junior U20 Rapid & Blitz Chess Championship 2023 is being held in Italy from October 10 to 15.

Mamikon Gharibyan and Robert Piliposyan are participating from Armenia, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

The rapid chess championship is held from October 10 to 12 in 11 rounds.

The blitz chess championship is played from October 14 to 15 in 11 rounds.

Panorama.AM