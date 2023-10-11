Tatoyan Foundation releases report on Azerbaijani crimes

The Tatoyan Foundation, led by Armenia’s former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, has released a special report in four languages about mental sufferings being caused to the families of Armenian servicemen by the Azerbaijani authorities.

The report is based on verified evidence, establishing Azerbaijani crimes, the foundation reported on Tuesday.

“During the Azerbaijani-provoked 2020 44-day and 2022 September 13-14 wars against Armenia and Artsakh, the Azerbaijani armed forces committed numerous war crimes, including torture of prisoners of war and civilians, extrajudicial killings. The basis of these criminal acts of Azerbaijan is the continuing fascist policy of Armenophobia and animosity of the authorities of this country,” it said.

“With artificial criminal prosecutions and spurious judicial acts, Azerbaijan does not return Armenian prisoners of war and civilians to this day. In this way, the Azerbaijani authorities deliberately cause mental suffering to Armenian families both in Artsakh and in Armenia.

“This report discusses and provides a legal assessment of those criminal acts of Azerbaijan. For example, Azerbaijani servicemen obstructed search operations, hide and do not return the bodies of servicemen, etc.,” the Tatoyan Foundation added.

The full report is available here. https://tatoyanfoundation.org/report-on-sufferings-of-families-of-armenian-soldiers-caused-by-azerbaijan/?lang=en&fbclid=IwAR3Kx_uK0DyQ80O3q50AXza8nSY548iqtsG33yZg9YaWjSUthEQvTHJEje0

Panorama.AM