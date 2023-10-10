Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrios in Gaza Not Bombed

ByMaria Rybachuk

The 1,600-year-old Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza Strip is not bombed by Israeli forces, and remains untouched amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Recently, there have been reports of destruction circulating on social media due to the war in Israel.

BREAKING‼️

Israel just blew up the third oldest church in the world. Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza was 1,616 years old. pic.twitter.com/yQa9ayJGd3 — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) October 9, 2023 However, the church’s curator has stepped forward to debunk these reports, affirming its preservation and its role as a sanctuary for those affected by the bombings.







The third oldest church in the world, the Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, was NOT bombed by Israel.



"Dear beloveds in Christ. We would like to inform you that Saint Porphyrios Church in Gaza is untouched and operating in service of the community and our… pic.twitter.com/sSjDCh0xS1 — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) October 9, 2023

Ancient Church of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza Strip

The Church of Saint Porphyrios is an ancient and sizable place of worship in the region. It is believed to be the third oldest church in the world. The original temple at this location dates back to 425 CE. However, the current church was built by the Crusaders around the 1150s. Historical records from the 15th century also mention its dedication to the Virgin Mary. It has been preserved throughout time and was restored in 1856.

While some architectural elements like cornices and bases can be traced back to the Crusader period, many other parts of the church were added at later dates. The church’s walls, constructed from time-worn limestone, offer a refuge with their ability to provide warmth in the winter and coolness in the summer.

Saint Porphyrios’ Story

Saint Porphyrios holds a special significance for Christians’, as he valiantly opposed polytheistic religions that once held sway in Gaza and the broader Levant.

Legend has it that Saint Porphyrios had a severe leg ailment. Despite his affliction, he embarked on a pilgrimage from his meditative spot in the Jordanian wilderness to Jerusalem, seeking divine healing. During his time in this ancient city, it is believed that he entered into a transcendent state, encountering Jesus Christ, and emerged from it miraculously cured.

After the death of Gaza’s bishop in the year 395, the priest Porphyrios was called upon to assume a critical role in safeguarding the local Christian community from harassment by pagan adherents. At that time, Gaza counted just three Christian churches amidst a multitude of pagan temples and idols. However, Saint Porphyrios’ presence brought about a significant change. It is believed that he oversaw the baptism of 237 men, 35 women, and 14 children.

His strong ties with the Roman Emperor and Empress bore fruit in 401 when an imperial edict ordered the destruction of pagan temples in Gaza and the reinstatement of privileges for Christians. Additionally, Saint Porphyrios received funds from the emperor to construct a new church in Gaza, erected on the very site of the chief pagan temple. The Church of Saint Porphyrios, stands as a testament to his enduring legacy.

