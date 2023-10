Israel bombs 1,160-year-old Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza: Report

Israeli bombs have hit the Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, according to reports.

This church is formally under the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and is the oldest Cathedral of Gaza. The Christian community here goes back to 395 AD when it was part of the Eastern Roman Empire.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.

