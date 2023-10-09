Iran parliament senior official: Karabakh traditionally always belonged, belongs to Armenia

Iran wants for the problems between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be resolved within the framework of dialogue. Shahriar Heydari, deputy head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, stated this, ParsToday writes.

In an interview with the Young Journalists’ Club about the Karabakh conflict, Heydari said as follows: “Currently, Karabakh is a disputed territory between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Republic of Azerbaijan has gained military supremacy over Armenia by using the capabilities of extra-regional countries and the Zionist regime [i.e. Israel], but this does not allow it to occupy wherever it wants.

“The fleeing of people to Armenia is caused by the shelling and attack of the Azerbaijani army, and this does not mean that the Armenians in Karabakh have lost their essence and identity, as traditionally Karabakh has always belonged and belongs to Armenia.”

Heydari added: “Today, the Republic of Azerbaijan has put Karabakh in a difficult situation, and Karabakh is under siege from four sides.”

The deputy head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament noted: “The territories that were previously occupied by Armenia, and most of which belonged to the Republic of Azerbaijan, were taken back by Baku before the recent conflicts. But surely if the Republic of Azerbaijan tries to follow the same procedure, it will have to remain engaged for many years in unwanted wars imposed by the Zionist regime, Turkey, and the US.”

According to him, non-regional countries seek to exploit the resources of the Caucasus, the new corridors, and use the territory of Azerbaijan to join Europe geopolitically.

“The government of Armenia had to hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the Republic of Azerbaijan is militarily superior. Of course, it should be said that Armenia has problems with Azerbaijan, the Zionist, regime and Turkey,” Heydari said.

The deputy head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament added: “Since Azerbaijan did not have the strength to wage war against Armenia in the last 30 years, it gave a great privilege to the Zionist regime, the USA, Britain, and Turkey, in order to get Karabakh back through them.”

