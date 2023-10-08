RA Embassy calls on Armenian citizens in Israel to refrain from visiting southern regions of the country

The RA Embassy in Israel calls on Armenian citizens in Israel to refrain from visiting the southern regions of the country, and those who are there to immediately move to safer regions. The embassy issued a statement about this.

The statement further reads: “It is recommended to stay in hotels or apartments if possible so that in the event of an air raid it is possible to reach shelter within a short time.

Stay in shelter for at least 10 minutes after the end of the air raid signal”.

