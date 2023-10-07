Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone

YEREVAN, October 7. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation after the forced withdrawal of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh over the phone, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

“The sides discussed the situation that developed after the forced resettlement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and a number of issues on the bilateral agenda,” the statement said.

Pashinyan also congratulated the Russian President on his birthday, the statement said.

TASS