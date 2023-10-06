Armenian Defense Ministry says unaware of Russian delegation’s visit

The Armenian Defense Ministry is unaware of a Russian military delegation’s visit to the country reported by Russian media, its spokesman Aram Torosyan told Panorama.am on Friday.

“The Armenian Defense Ministry does not have any information on the reported visit of a Russian Defense Ministry delegation and no such meeting is planned in the Armenian Defense Ministry,” Torosyan noted.

Citing a diplomatic source, Russian state news agency TASS says a delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry will visit Yerevan today to discuss the timeframes for the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Panorama.AM